SJVN Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹145.95, reached a high of ₹149.2, and a low of ₹130 before closing at ₹144.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹57571.57 crores. The 52-week high was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹52.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,068,922 shares.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 48.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.2 & ₹130 yesterday to end at ₹146.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend