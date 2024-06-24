SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN had an open price of ₹132, closing slightly lower at ₹131.9. The stock's high was at ₹132.65 and the low was ₹130.7. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹51,735.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for SJVN was 289,936 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹130.7 and a high of ₹132.65 on the current day.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SJVN until 12 AM has decreased by 44.08% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹131.25, a decrease of 0.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume might signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN reached a peak of 131.75 and a trough of 131.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 131.35 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 131.05 and 130.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.67
|Support 1
|131.12
|Resistance 2
|131.98
|Support 2
|130.88
|Resistance 3
|132.22
|Support 3
|130.57
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|133.03
|10 Days
|133.17
|20 Days
|136.13
|50 Days
|132.45
|100 Days
|126.79
|300 Days
|103.28
SJVN Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹131.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.65 and ₹133.59 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.59 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 11 AM is 41.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹131.3, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 131.9 and 130.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 130.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 131.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.95
|Support 1
|131.35
|Resistance 2
|132.25
|Support 2
|131.05
|Resistance 3
|132.55
|Support 3
|130.75
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.65 & ₹130.7 yesterday to end at ₹131.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.