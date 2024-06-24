Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 131.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN had an open price of 132, closing slightly lower at 131.9. The stock's high was at 132.65 and the low was 130.7. SJVN's market capitalization stood at 51,735.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the low was 38.1. The BSE volume for SJVN was 289,936 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of 130.7 and a high of 132.65 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -44.08% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SJVN until 12 AM has decreased by 44.08% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 131.25, a decrease of 0.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume might signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN reached a peak of 131.75 and a trough of 131.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 131.35 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 131.05 and 130.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.67Support 1131.12
Resistance 2131.98Support 2130.88
Resistance 3132.22Support 3130.57
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days133.03
10 Days133.17
20 Days136.13
50 Days132.45
100 Days126.79
300 Days103.28
24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹131.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹131.9

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 131.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 130.65 and 133.59 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 130.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.59 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -41.89% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 11 AM is 41.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 131.3, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 131.9 and 130.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 130.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 131.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.95Support 1131.35
Resistance 2132.25Support 2131.05
Resistance 3132.55Support 3130.75
24 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹131.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 132.65 & 130.7 yesterday to end at 131.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

