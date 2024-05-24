Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 146.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 146.35 and closed at 146.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 152 and the low was 144.85. The market capitalization is 57,944.83 crore. The 52-week high is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 35.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,720,269 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 50.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
24 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24355 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1720 k.

24 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹146.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152 & 144.85 yesterday to end at 146.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.