SJVN Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹146.35 and closed at ₹146.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹152 and the low was ₹144.85. The market capitalization is ₹57,944.83 crore. The 52-week high is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,720,269 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 50.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1720 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152 & ₹144.85 yesterday to end at ₹146.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend