SJVN Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 129.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock on the last day opened at 130.35, reached a high of 131.7, and a low of 128.85 before closing at 129.4. The market capitalization stood at 50,949.79 crore with a 52-week high of 170.45 and a 52-week low of 32.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2,564,567 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.18Support 1128.33
Resistance 2132.87Support 2127.17
Resistance 3134.03Support 3125.48
25 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 44.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
25 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30199 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹129.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 131.7 & 128.85 yesterday to end at 129.4.although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

