SJVN Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 146.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 144, reached a high of 148.3, and a low of 143.5, before closing at 146.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 56,707.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 52.65 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,154,119.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.19Support 1142.36
Resistance 2150.14Support 2140.48
Resistance 3152.02Support 3137.53
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 48.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33173 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1154 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹146.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 148.3 & 143.5 yesterday to end at 144.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

