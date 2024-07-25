SJVN Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹144, reached a high of ₹148.3, and a low of ₹143.5, before closing at ₹146.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹56,707.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹52.65 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,154,119.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.19
|Support 1
|142.36
|Resistance 2
|150.14
|Support 2
|140.48
|Resistance 3
|152.02
|Support 3
|137.53
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 48.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1154 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.3 & ₹143.5 yesterday to end at ₹144.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend