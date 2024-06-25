Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 131.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.25 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at 132, closed at 131.9, with a high of 132.65 and a low of 130.7. The market capitalization stood at 51,578.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were 170.45 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 440,932 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17569 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹131.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 132.65 & 130.7 yesterday to end at 131.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.