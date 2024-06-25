SJVN Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹132, closed at ₹131.9, with a high of ₹132.65 and a low of ₹130.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹51,578.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 440,932 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17569 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.
25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹131.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.65 & ₹130.7 yesterday to end at ₹131.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.