SJVN Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹130.15, reached a high of ₹134.5, and closed at ₹129.65. The low for the day was ₹129.55. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹52,246.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹32.85. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,757,579 shares traded.
The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹133.00. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 274.51% to reach ₹133.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.91%
|3 Months
|8.58%
|6 Months
|96.67%
|YTD
|46.18%
|1 Year
|274.51%
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.08
|Support 1
|130.13
|Resistance 2
|137.22
|Support 2
|127.32
|Resistance 3
|140.03
|Support 3
|125.18
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 39.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹134.5 & ₹129.55 yesterday to end at ₹129.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
