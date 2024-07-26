Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Positive Trading Day for SJVN
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Positive Trading Day for SJVN

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 8.58 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.05 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock on the last day opened at 142.9 and closed at 144.55. The high for the day was 143.5 and the low was 140.4. The market capitalization stands at 55390.53 crores. The 52-week high and low are 170.45 and 52.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1399693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34:05 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹153.05, up 8.58% from yesterday's ₹140.95

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 153.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 145.71. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19:08 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 10.00% and is currently trading at 155.05. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 142.96% to reach 155.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24,406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.69%
3 Months-1.47%
6 Months21.12%
YTD55.07%
1 Year142.96%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47:14 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.73Support 1139.75
Resistance 2144.65Support 2138.69
Resistance 3145.71Support 3136.77
26 Jul 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 46.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:19:21 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33182 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1399 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:04:17 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹144.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.5 & 140.4 yesterday to end at 140.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

