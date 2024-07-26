SJVN share price Today Live Updates : Positive Trading Day for SJVN

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock on the last day opened at ₹142.9 and closed at ₹144.55. The high for the day was ₹143.5 and the low was ₹140.4. The market capitalization stands at 55390.53 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹170.45 and ₹52.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1399693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹153.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹145.71. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 10.00% and is currently trading at ₹155.05. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 142.96% to reach ₹155.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24,406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.69%
|3 Months
|-1.47%
|6 Months
|21.12%
|YTD
|55.07%
|1 Year
|142.96%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.73
|Support 1
|139.75
|Resistance 2
|144.65
|Support 2
|138.69
|Resistance 3
|145.71
|Support 3
|136.77
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1399 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.5 & ₹140.4 yesterday to end at ₹140.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.