SJVN Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at ₹131.55 and closed at ₹131.25. The stock reached a high of ₹132.5 and a low of ₹128.6 during the day. SJVN's market capitalization is ₹50,773.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹39.16. The BSE volume for SJVN was 847,043 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.52
|Support 1
|128.21
|Resistance 2
|133.67
|Support 2
|127.05
|Resistance 3
|134.83
|Support 3
|124.9
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 41.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 847 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.5 & ₹128.6 yesterday to end at ₹131.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.