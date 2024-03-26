SJVN Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

SJVN stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 120.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.85 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹120.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹124.7 and the low was ₹119.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹48,277.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,277 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03:50 AM IST
