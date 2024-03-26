SJVN Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹120.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹124.7 and the low was ₹119.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹48,277.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,277 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹120.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 2,329,277 shares with a closing price of ₹120.7.