Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 129.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock on the last day opened at 129.85 and closed at 129.2. The high for the day was 132.2, while the low was 128.35. The market capitalization stood at 50,910.56 crores. The 52-week high and low were 170.45 and 39.16, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 548,151 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:33:33 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹132.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹129.55

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 131.76 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 133.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 133.98 then there can be further positive price movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 2.51% and is currently trading at 132.80. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 214.35%, reaching 132.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23,868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months-2.03%
6 Months39.58%
YTD42.57%
1 Year214.35%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.76Support 1127.82
Resistance 2133.98Support 2126.1
Resistance 3135.7Support 3123.88
27 Jun 2024, 08:30:07 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 42.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16598 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02:14 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹129.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 132.2 & 128.35 yesterday to end at 129.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

