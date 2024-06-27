SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Positive Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock on the last day opened at ₹129.85 and closed at ₹129.2. The high for the day was ₹132.2, while the low was ₹128.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,910.56 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹39.16, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 548,151 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹132.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹129.55
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹131.76 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹133.98. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹133.98 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 2.51% and is currently trading at ₹132.80. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 214.35%, reaching ₹132.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23,868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|-2.03%
|6 Months
|39.58%
|YTD
|42.57%
|1 Year
|214.35%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.76
|Support 1
|127.82
|Resistance 2
|133.98
|Support 2
|126.1
|Resistance 3
|135.7
|Support 3
|123.88
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 42.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16598 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹129.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.2 & ₹128.35 yesterday to end at ₹129.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.