SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹121.4

10 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST Trade

SJVN stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 121.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.