SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock closed at ₹122.85 on the last trading day with a high of ₹123.7 and a low of ₹120.45. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at ₹47,707.71 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN on the last trading day was 962,702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN share price update :SJVN closed today at ₹123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹121.4
Today, SJVN stock closed at ₹123.1, which is a 1.4% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹121.4. The net change in price is 1.7.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
Today, SJVN stock reached a low of ₹121.55 and a high of ₹127.2.
SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 30.55 and a high price of 170.50. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, showcasing the volatility of the stock.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹122.8, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹122.8, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.25, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.25, reflecting a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 2.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a high of ₹127.2 and a low of ₹121.55 on the current trading day.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.6, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.6, which represents a 2.64% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|120.69
|10 Days
|118.04
|20 Days
|119.36
|50 Days
|119.99
|100 Days
|102.54
|300 Days
|79.33
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock's low price today was ₹121.55, and the high price reached was ₹127.2.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.5, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.5, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 2.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.7, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹121.4
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹124.7, with a percent change of 2.72 and a net change of 3.3. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 2.72%, resulting in a net change of 3.3.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock's price fluctuated between ₹121.55 as the low and ₹127.20 as the high on the current day.
SJVN share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹123.95, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹121.4
The stock price of SJVN is currently at ₹123.95, with a 2.1% increase in percentage change and a net change of 2.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of SJVN.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock traded at a low of ₹121.55 and a high of ₹127.20 on the current day.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.6, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹124.6, with a 2.64% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.2.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.55, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹121.4
Today, SJVN stock is trading at ₹124.55, with a 2.59% increase in price. The net change is ₹3.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for the day.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock opened at a low of ₹121.55 and reached a high of ₹127.20 on the current day.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹126.3, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹126.3, with a 4.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.9.
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|30.53%
|6 Months
|77.1%
|YTD
|33.48%
|1 Year
|293.52%
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹122.85
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹121.4, showing a percent decrease of -1.18 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹122.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 962,702 shares with a closing price of ₹122.85.
