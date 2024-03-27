Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's 121.4

27 Mar 2024
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 121.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock closed at 122.85 on the last trading day with a high of 123.7 and a low of 120.45. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at 47,707.71 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN on the last trading day was 962,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN closed today at ₹123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹121.4

Today, SJVN stock closed at 123.1, which is a 1.4% increase from the previous day's closing price of 121.4. The net change in price is 1.7.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy516.73.90.76537.9220.6584766.51
Torrent Power1414.05.950.421444.65485.067959.21
SJVN123.11.71.4170.4530.3948375.78
NLC India236.3521.359.93293.669.7932773.16
CESC122.053.452.91149.962.2516178.59
27 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock reached a low of 121.55 and a high of 127.2.

27 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 30.55 and a high price of 170.50. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, showcasing the volatility of the stock.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹122.8, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 122.8, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy521.99.11.77537.9220.6585619.59
Torrent Power1442.734.652.461444.65485.069338.58
SJVN123.72.31.89170.4530.3948611.57
NLC India226.811.85.49293.669.7931448.92
CESC123.655.054.26149.962.2516390.68
27 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.25, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.25, reflecting a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 2.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a high of 127.2 and a low of 121.55 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.6, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.6, which represents a 2.64% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days120.69
10 Days118.04
20 Days119.36
50 Days119.99
100 Days102.54
300 Days79.33
27 Mar 2024, 01:11 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's low price today was 121.55, and the high price reached was 127.2.

27 Mar 2024, 01:04 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.5, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.5, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 2.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy521.358.551.67537.9220.6585529.36
Torrent Power1417.19.050.641444.65485.068108.2
SJVN124.352.952.43170.4530.3948867.0
NLC India220.355.352.49293.669.7930554.54
CESC123.254.653.92149.962.2516337.66
27 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.7, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹121.4

The current price of SJVN stock is 124.7, with a percent change of 2.72 and a net change of 3.3. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 2.72%, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

27 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's price fluctuated between 121.55 as the low and 127.20 as the high on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0001
Hold0001
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
27 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹123.95, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹121.4

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 123.95, with a 2.1% increase in percentage change and a net change of 2.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of SJVN.

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy524.7511.952.33537.9220.6586087.14
Torrent Power1482.5574.55.291444.65485.071253.84
SJVN123.82.41.98170.4530.3948650.86
NLC India221.46.42.98293.669.7930700.13
CESC122.84.23.54149.962.2516278.0
27 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock traded at a low of 121.55 and a high of 127.20 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹124.6, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 124.6, with a 2.64% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.2.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy523.811.02.15537.9220.6585931.29
Torrent Power1484.3576.35.421444.65485.071340.35
SJVN124.02.62.14170.4530.3948729.46
NLC India221.16.12.84293.669.7930658.54
CESC122.43.83.2149.962.2516224.98
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.55, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹121.4

Today, SJVN stock is trading at 124.55, with a 2.59% increase in price. The net change is 3.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for the day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock opened at a low of 121.55 and reached a high of 127.20 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹126.3, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN stock is currently priced at 126.3, with a 4.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.9.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months30.53%
6 Months77.1%
YTD33.48%
1 Year293.52%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN stock is currently priced at 121.4, showing a percent decrease of -1.18 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹122.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 962,702 shares with a closing price of 122.85.

