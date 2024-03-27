SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's 121.4

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock closed at ₹122.85 on the last trading day with a high of ₹123.7 and a low of ₹120.45. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at ₹47,707.71 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN on the last trading day was 962,702 shares.
Today, SJVN stock closed at ₹123.1, which is a 1.4% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹121.4. The net change in price is 1.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|516.7
|3.9
|0.76
|537.9
|220.65
|84766.51
|Torrent Power
|1414.0
|5.95
|0.42
|1444.65
|485.0
|67959.21
|SJVN
|123.1
|1.7
|1.4
|170.45
|30.39
|48375.78
|NLC India
|236.35
|21.35
|9.93
|293.6
|69.79
|32773.16
|CESC
|122.05
|3.45
|2.91
|149.9
|62.25
|16178.59
Today, SJVN stock reached a low of ₹121.55 and a high of ₹127.2.
SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 30.55 and a high price of 170.50. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, showcasing the volatility of the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|521.9
|9.1
|1.77
|537.9
|220.65
|85619.59
|Torrent Power
|1442.7
|34.65
|2.46
|1444.65
|485.0
|69338.58
|SJVN
|123.7
|2.3
|1.89
|170.45
|30.39
|48611.57
|NLC India
|226.8
|11.8
|5.49
|293.6
|69.79
|31448.92
|CESC
|123.65
|5.05
|4.26
|149.9
|62.25
|16390.68
The stock price of SJVN reached a high of ₹127.2 and a low of ₹121.55 on the current trading day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|120.69
|10 Days
|118.04
|20 Days
|119.36
|50 Days
|119.99
|100 Days
|102.54
|300 Days
|79.33
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|521.35
|8.55
|1.67
|537.9
|220.65
|85529.36
|Torrent Power
|1417.1
|9.05
|0.64
|1444.65
|485.0
|68108.2
|SJVN
|124.35
|2.95
|2.43
|170.45
|30.39
|48867.0
|NLC India
|220.35
|5.35
|2.49
|293.6
|69.79
|30554.54
|CESC
|123.25
|4.65
|3.92
|149.9
|62.25
|16337.66
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|524.75
|11.95
|2.33
|537.9
|220.65
|86087.14
|Torrent Power
|1482.55
|74.5
|5.29
|1444.65
|485.0
|71253.84
|SJVN
|123.8
|2.4
|1.98
|170.45
|30.39
|48650.86
|NLC India
|221.4
|6.4
|2.98
|293.6
|69.79
|30700.13
|CESC
|122.8
|4.2
|3.54
|149.9
|62.25
|16278.0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|523.8
|11.0
|2.15
|537.9
|220.65
|85931.29
|Torrent Power
|1484.35
|76.3
|5.42
|1444.65
|485.0
|71340.35
|SJVN
|124.0
|2.6
|2.14
|170.45
|30.39
|48729.46
|NLC India
|221.1
|6.1
|2.84
|293.6
|69.79
|30658.54
|CESC
|122.4
|3.8
|3.2
|149.9
|62.25
|16224.98
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|30.53%
|6 Months
|77.1%
|YTD
|33.48%
|1 Year
|293.52%
On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 962,702 shares with a closing price of ₹122.85.
