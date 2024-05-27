Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 147.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock on the last trading day opened at 147.7 and closed at 147.45. The high for the day was 149.8 while the low was 143.55. The market capitalization stood at 56,903.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were 170.45 and 35.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,859,802 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 145.95. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 306.31%, reaching 145.95. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.10% to 22,957.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.5%
3 Months17.57%
6 Months76.0%
YTD59.26%
1 Year306.31%
27 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.52Support 1142.32
Resistance 2152.23Support 2139.83
Resistance 3154.72Support 3136.12
27 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 49.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24355 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1720 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹147.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 149.8 & 143.55 yesterday to end at 147.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

