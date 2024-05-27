SJVN Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹147.7 and closed at ₹147.45. The high for the day was ₹149.8 while the low was ₹143.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,903.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹35.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,859,802 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹145.95. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 306.31%, reaching ₹145.95. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.10% to 22,957.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.5%
|3 Months
|17.57%
|6 Months
|76.0%
|YTD
|59.26%
|1 Year
|306.31%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.52
|Support 1
|142.32
|Resistance 2
|152.23
|Support 2
|139.83
|Resistance 3
|154.72
|Support 3
|136.12
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 49.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1720 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.8 & ₹143.55 yesterday to end at ₹147.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend