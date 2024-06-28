Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 129.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at 131.95 and closed at 129.55. The high for the day was 133.35, while the low was 129.7. The market capitalization stood at 52030.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.45 and 39.16, respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1028629 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell1111
28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16566 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹129.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.35 & 129.7 yesterday to end at 129.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

