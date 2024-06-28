SJVN Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹131.95 and closed at ₹129.55. The high for the day was ₹133.35, while the low was ₹129.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹52030.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.45 and ₹39.16, respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1028629 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1028 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.35 & ₹129.7 yesterday to end at ₹129.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend