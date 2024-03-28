SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹122, closed at ₹121.4 with a high of ₹127.2 and a low of ₹121.55. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹48,375.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN on this day was 3,706,176 shares.
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹122.85
Today, SJVN stock closed at ₹121.4, with a decrease of 1.18% from the previous day. The net change was -1.45 from the closing price of ₹122.85 yesterday.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|528.9
|12.1
|2.34
|537.9
|220.65
|86767.96
|Torrent Power
|1343.0
|-74.7
|-5.27
|1515.0
|485.0
|64546.83
|SJVN
|121.4
|-1.45
|-1.18
|170.45
|30.39
|47707.71
|NLC India
|227.6
|-4.7
|-2.02
|293.6
|69.79
|31559.85
|CESC
|121.4
|-0.75
|-0.61
|149.9
|62.25
|16092.43
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹121 and a high of ₹124.8 on the current day.
SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 30.75000 and a 52-week high price of 170.50000. This data indicates a significant price range for the stock over the past year, showing potential volatility and fluctuation in its value.
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹121.7, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹122.85
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹121.7, experiencing a decrease of -0.94% with a net change of -1.15.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹122.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹122.85
As of the current data, SJVN stock is priced at ₹122.6, with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The SJVN stock traded today with a low of ₹122.3 and a high of ₹124.8.
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹122.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹122.85
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹122.75 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|120.25
|10 Days
|118.18
|20 Days
|119.48
|50 Days
|120.55
|100 Days
|103.04
|300 Days
|79.74
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹122.85
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹123, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹122.85
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹123.05 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹122.5 and a high of ₹124.8 on the current day.
SJVN share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹123.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹122.85
The current data for SJVN stock shows a price of ₹123.55 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
Today, SJVN stock reached a high of ₹124.8 and a low of ₹122.5.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹122.85
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹123.1, with a slight increase of 0.2% or 0.25 points. This indicates a relatively stable performance in the market for SJVN stock.
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹122.85
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹123.25, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN stock's low price for the day was ₹122.5, while the high price reached ₹124.8.
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹122.85
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹123.55, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|30.45%
|6 Months
|75.68%
|YTD
|35.02%
|1 Year
|298.7%
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹121.4
SJVN's stock price is currently at ₹123.1, which represents a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,706,176 shares with a closing price of ₹121.4.
