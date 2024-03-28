SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's 122.85

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹122, closed at ₹121.4 with a high of ₹127.2 and a low of ₹121.55. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹48,375.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN on this day was 3,706,176 shares.
Today, SJVN stock closed at ₹121.4, with a decrease of 1.18% from the previous day. The net change was -1.45 from the closing price of ₹122.85 yesterday.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Energy
|528.9
|12.1
|2.34
|537.9
|220.65
|86767.96
|Torrent Power
|1343.0
|-74.7
|-5.27
|1515.0
|485.0
|64546.83
|SJVN
|121.4
|-1.45
|-1.18
|170.45
|30.39
|47707.71
|NLC India
|227.6
|-4.7
|-2.02
|293.6
|69.79
|31559.85
|CESC
|121.4
|-0.75
|-0.61
|149.9
|62.25
|16092.43
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|120.25
|10 Days
|118.18
|20 Days
|119.48
|50 Days
|120.55
|100 Days
|103.04
|300 Days
|79.74
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|30.45%
|6 Months
|75.68%
|YTD
|35.02%
|1 Year
|298.7%
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,706,176 shares with a closing price of ₹121.4.
