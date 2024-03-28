Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's 122.85

10 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 122.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 122, closed at 121.4 with a high of 127.2 and a low of 121.55. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 48,375.78 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN on this day was 3,706,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN closed today at ₹121.4, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹122.85

Today, SJVN stock closed at 121.4, with a decrease of 1.18% from the previous day. The net change was -1.45 from the closing price of 122.85 yesterday.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy528.912.12.34537.9220.6586767.96
Torrent Power1343.0-74.7-5.271515.0485.064546.83
SJVN121.4-1.45-1.18170.4530.3947707.71
NLC India227.6-4.7-2.02293.669.7931559.85
CESC121.4-0.75-0.61149.962.2516092.43
28 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 121 and a high of 124.8 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST SJVN Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

SJVN Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 30.75000 and a 52-week high price of 170.50000. This data indicates a significant price range for the stock over the past year, showing potential volatility and fluctuation in its value.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹121.7, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN stock is currently priced at 121.7, experiencing a decrease of -0.94% with a net change of -1.15.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy532.015.22.94537.9220.6587276.53
Torrent Power1365.4-52.3-3.691515.0485.065623.42
SJVN122.55-0.3-0.24170.4530.3948159.64
NLC India228.9-3.4-1.46293.669.7931740.11
CESC122.950.80.65149.962.2516297.89
28 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN trading at ₹122.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹122.85

As of the current data, SJVN stock is priced at 122.6, with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for SJVN Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The SJVN stock traded today with a low of 122.3 and a high of 124.8.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹122.75, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN stock is currently priced at 122.75 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days120.25
10 Days118.18
20 Days119.48
50 Days120.55
100 Days103.04
300 Days79.74
28 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN stock is currently priced at 123, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy526.79.91.92537.9220.6586407.04
Torrent Power1375.3-42.4-2.991515.0485.066099.23
SJVN123.050.20.16170.4530.3948356.13
NLC India227.15-5.15-2.22293.669.7931497.45
CESC125.53.352.74149.962.2516635.91
28 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹122.85

The current price of SJVN stock is 123.05 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of 122.5 and a high of 124.8 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0001
Hold0001
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
28 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹123.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹122.85

The current data for SJVN stock shows a price of 123.55 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy524.88.01.55537.9220.6586095.34
Torrent Power1376.0-41.7-2.941515.0485.066132.87
SJVN123.20.350.28170.4530.3948415.08
NLC India229.25-3.05-1.31293.669.7931788.64
CESC125.753.62.95149.962.2516669.05
28 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock reached a high of 124.8 and a low of 122.5.

28 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN stock is currently trading at 123.1, with a slight increase of 0.2% or 0.25 points. This indicates a relatively stable performance in the market for SJVN stock.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Energy523.556.751.31537.9220.6585890.27
Torrent Power1370.1-47.6-3.361515.0485.065849.31
SJVN122.950.10.08170.4530.3948316.83
NLC India228.5-3.8-1.64293.669.7931684.65
CESC126.03.853.15149.962.2516702.19
28 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹122.85

SJVN stock is currently priced at 123.25, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN stock's low price for the day was 122.5, while the high price reached 124.8.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹122.85

The current price of SJVN stock is 123.55, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months30.45%
6 Months75.68%
YTD35.02%
1 Year298.7%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹123.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹121.4

SJVN's stock price is currently at 123.1, which represents a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,706,176 shares with a closing price of 121.4.

