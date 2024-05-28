SJVN Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹145.8 and closed at ₹144.8. The stock reached a high of ₹147.15 and a low of ₹141.95. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at ₹56,765.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.2. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,095,484 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹144.55. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 309.35% to reach ₹144.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.28%
|3 Months
|15.93%
|6 Months
|75.58%
|YTD
|58.88%
|1 Year
|309.35%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.08
|Support 1
|141.83
|Resistance 2
|149.77
|Support 2
|139.27
|Resistance 3
|152.33
|Support 3
|136.58
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 49.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1095 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147.15 & ₹141.95 yesterday to end at ₹144.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend