SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹133.7 and closed at ₹132.95. The high for the day was ₹137.2 and the low was ₹131.8. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹52,895.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹32.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,657,521 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 39.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹137.2 & ₹131.8 yesterday to end at ₹132.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
