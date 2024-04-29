Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 132.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 133.7 and closed at 132.95. The high for the day was 137.2 and the low was 131.8. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 52,895.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 32.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,657,521 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30199 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹132.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 137.2 & 131.8 yesterday to end at 132.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

