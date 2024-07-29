Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 5.04 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.05 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 156.75 and closed at 140.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 159.6, while the low was 147.3. The market capitalization stood at 58180.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the low was 52.65. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 4841245.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 49.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 110 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37804 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 191.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 159.6 & 147.3 yesterday to end at 148.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

