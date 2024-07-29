SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹156.75 and closed at ₹140.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹159.6, while the low was ₹147.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹58180.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹52.65. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 4841245.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 49.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 191.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.6 & ₹147.3 yesterday to end at ₹148.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend