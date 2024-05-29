SJVN Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹145.85, reached a high of ₹145.85, and a low of ₹137.6 before closing at ₹144.45. The market capitalization of SJVN was ₹54,663.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹35.32 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,121,177 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.7
|Support 1
|135.85
|Resistance 2
|148.5
|Support 2
|132.8
|Resistance 3
|151.55
|Support 3
|128.0
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 47.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1095 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹145.85 & ₹137.6 yesterday to end at ₹144.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend