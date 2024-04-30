SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at ₹134.45, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹137.05

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹136.25 and closed at ₹134.60 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹141.35, while the low was ₹135.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹53,857.84 crore. The 52-week high is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹32.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,734,041 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN share price update : Shareholding information
SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
SJVN share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
SJVN achieved a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.06% in the previous fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.63%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 9.76% in the current fiscal year and 10.50% in the upcoming fiscal year.
SJVN share price Today : Financial performance
SJVN has experienced a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 17.26% in revenue and an indefinite percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.
SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of SJVN dropped by 1.9% today to reach ₹134.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Torrent Power, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are declining today, whereas NHPC, another peer of SJVN, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|96.17
|2.74
|2.93
|115.84
|42.55
|96603.1
|Torrent Power
|1505.0
|-31.25
|-2.03
|1633.1
|518.95
|72332.83
|SJVN
|134.45
|-2.6
|-1.9
|170.45
|35.17
|52836.1
|NLC India
|242.4
|-4.2
|-1.7
|293.6
|80.78
|33612.07
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2480.5
|-130.55
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25815.6
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹134 and a high of ₹139.3 on the current day.
SJVN share price Today :SJVN closed today at ₹134.45, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹137.05
SJVN share price closed the day at ₹134.45 - a 1.9% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 137.63 , 141.12 , 142.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 132.28 , 130.42 , 126.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -28.62% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of SJVN until 3 PM is 28.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹134.45, down by 1.9%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹134.4, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹137.05
The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of ₹134.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹132.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹132.02 then there can be further negative price movement.
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|127.56
|10 Days
|129.10
|20 Days
|127.92
|50 Days
|124.38
|100 Days
|112.01
|300 Days
|88.49
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -34.67% lower than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded until 2 PM is 34.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹135.6, down by 1.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could be a sign of further price declines.
SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 136.97 and 135.87 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 135.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 136.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.12
|Support 1
|136.02
|Resistance 2
|137.78
|Support 2
|135.58
|Resistance 3
|138.22
|Support 3
|134.92
SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹136.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹137.05
SJVN share price is at ₹136.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.53 and ₹140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -37.00% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of SJVN until 1 PM is 37.00% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹136.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 137.18 and 135.73 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by considering buying near the hourly support at 135.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.97
|Support 1
|135.87
|Resistance 2
|137.58
|Support 2
|135.38
|Resistance 3
|138.07
|Support 3
|134.77
SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹135.55 and a high of ₹139.30 on the current day.
SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.70% lower than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM is 42.70% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹136.85, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN reached a peak of 137.0 and a low of 135.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 136.98 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.18
|Support 1
|135.73
|Resistance 2
|137.82
|Support 2
|134.92
|Resistance 3
|138.63
|Support 3
|134.28
SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|127.56
|10 Days
|129.10
|20 Days
|127.92
|50 Days
|124.38
|100 Days
|112.01
|300 Days
|88.49
SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹136.7, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹137.05
SJVN share price is at ₹136.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.53 and ₹140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.60% lower than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded until 11 AM is 46.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹136.15, a decrease of 0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN reached a peak of 137.05 and a low of 135.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 136.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 135.87 and 134.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.98
|Support 1
|135.48
|Resistance 2
|137.77
|Support 2
|134.77
|Resistance 3
|138.48
|Support 3
|133.98
SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹136.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹137.05
SJVN share price is at ₹136.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.53 and ₹140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.84% to reach ₹135.9, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. NLC India and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are declining, whereas NHPC and Torrent Power are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.42% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|93.83
|0.4
|0.43
|115.84
|42.55
|94252.56
|Torrent Power
|1559.45
|23.2
|1.51
|1633.1
|518.95
|74949.78
|SJVN
|135.9
|-1.15
|-0.84
|170.45
|35.17
|53405.92
|NLC India
|242.5
|-4.1
|-1.66
|293.6
|80.78
|33625.94
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2480.5
|-130.55
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25815.6
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -53.54% lower than yesterday
The volume of SJVN traded until 10 AM is 53.54% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹136.65, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN touched a high of 139.0 & a low of 137.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.43
|Support 1
|136.53
|Resistance 2
|139.67
|Support 2
|135.87
|Resistance 3
|140.33
|Support 3
|134.63
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 0.91% to reach ₹138.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NLC India and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are declining, whereas NHPC and Torrent Power are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|93.8
|0.37
|0.4
|115.84
|42.55
|94222.43
|Torrent Power
|1544.35
|8.1
|0.53
|1633.1
|518.95
|74224.05
|SJVN
|138.3
|1.25
|0.91
|170.45
|35.17
|54349.07
|NLC India
|245.2
|-1.4
|-0.57
|293.6
|80.78
|34000.33
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2480.5
|-130.55
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25815.6
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹138.55, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹137.05
SJVN share price is at ₹138.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹134.53 and ₹140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at ₹138.40. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 285.65%, reaching ₹138.40. By contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.57%
|3 Months
|2.24%
|6 Months
|96.84%
|YTD
|50.74%
|1 Year
|285.65%
SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.43
|Support 1
|134.53
|Resistance 2
|143.82
|Support 2
|132.02
|Resistance 3
|146.33
|Support 3
|128.63
SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 47.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30098 k
The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹134.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹141.35 & ₹135.35 yesterday to end at ₹134.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!