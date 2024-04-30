Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN closed today at 134.45, down -1.9% from yesterday's 137.05

40 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 136.25 and closed at 134.60 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 141.35, while the low was 135.35. The market capitalization stands at 53,857.84 crore. The 52-week high is 170.45 and the low is 32.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,734,041 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST SJVN share price update : Shareholding information

SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35 PM IST SJVN share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

SJVN achieved a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.06% in the previous fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.63%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 9.76% in the current fiscal year and 10.50% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST SJVN share price Today : Financial performance

SJVN has experienced a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 17.26% in revenue and an indefinite percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
30 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of SJVN dropped by 1.9% today to reach 134.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Torrent Power, NLC India, and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are declining today, whereas NHPC, another peer of SJVN, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC96.172.742.93115.8442.5596603.1
Torrent Power1505.0-31.25-2.031633.1518.9572332.83
SJVN134.45-2.6-1.9170.4535.1752836.1
NLC India242.4-4.2-1.7293.680.7833612.07
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2480.5-130.55-5.03037.75157.0225815.6
30 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 134 and a high of 139.3 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN closed today at ₹134.45, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹137.05

SJVN share price closed the day at 134.45 - a 1.9% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 137.63 , 141.12 , 142.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 132.28 , 130.42 , 126.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:45 PM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -28.62% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of SJVN until 3 PM is 28.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 134.45, down by 1.9%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35 PM IST SJVN Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹134.4, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹137.05

The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of 134.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of 132.02 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days127.56
10 Days129.10
20 Days127.92
50 Days124.38
100 Days112.01
300 Days88.49
30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:52 PM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -34.67% lower than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded until 2 PM is 34.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 135.6, down by 1.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could be a sign of further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:36 PM IST SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 136.97 and 135.87 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 135.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 136.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.12Support 1136.02
Resistance 2137.78Support 2135.58
Resistance 3138.22Support 3134.92
30 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
30 Apr 2024, 02:04 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹136.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹137.05

SJVN share price is at 136.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.53 and 140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -37.00% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of SJVN until 1 PM is 37.00% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 136.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37 PM IST SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 137.18 and 135.73 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by considering buying near the hourly support at 135.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.97Support 1135.87
Resistance 2137.58Support 2135.38
Resistance 3138.07Support 3134.77
30 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 135.55 and a high of 139.30 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST SJVN share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.70% lower than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM is 42.70% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 136.85, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST SJVN share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN reached a peak of 137.0 and a low of 135.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 136.98 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.18Support 1135.73
Resistance 2137.82Support 2134.92
Resistance 3138.63Support 3134.28
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST SJVN share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days127.56
10 Days129.10
20 Days127.92
50 Days124.38
100 Days112.01
300 Days88.49
30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹136.7, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹137.05

SJVN share price is at 136.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.53 and 140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:46 AM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.60% lower than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded until 11 AM is 46.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 136.15, a decrease of 0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN reached a peak of 137.05 and a low of 135.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 136.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 135.87 and 134.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.98Support 1135.48
Resistance 2137.77Support 2134.77
Resistance 3138.48Support 3133.98
30 Apr 2024, 11:25 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹136.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹137.05

SJVN share price is at 136.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.53 and 140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.84% to reach 135.9, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. NLC India and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are declining, whereas NHPC and Torrent Power are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.42% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC93.830.40.43115.8442.5594252.56
Torrent Power1559.4523.21.511633.1518.9574949.78
SJVN135.9-1.15-0.84170.4535.1753405.92
NLC India242.5-4.1-1.66293.680.7833625.94
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2480.5-130.55-5.03037.75157.0225815.6
30 Apr 2024, 10:53 AM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -53.54% lower than yesterday

The volume of SJVN traded until 10 AM is 53.54% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 136.65, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM IST SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 139.0 & a low of 137.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.43Support 1136.53
Resistance 2139.67Support 2135.87
Resistance 3140.33Support 3134.63
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 0.91% to reach 138.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NLC India and WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD are declining, whereas NHPC and Torrent Power are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC93.80.370.4115.8442.5594222.43
Torrent Power1544.358.10.531633.1518.9574224.05
SJVN138.31.250.91170.4535.1754349.07
NLC India245.2-1.4-0.57293.680.7834000.33
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2480.5-130.55-5.03037.75157.0225815.6
30 Apr 2024, 09:37 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹138.55, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹137.05

SJVN share price is at 138.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 134.53 and 140.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 134.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at 138.40. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 285.65%, reaching 138.40. By contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.57%
3 Months2.24%
6 Months96.84%
YTD50.74%
1 Year285.65%
30 Apr 2024, 08:50 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.43Support 1134.53
Resistance 2143.82Support 2132.02
Resistance 3146.33Support 3128.63
30 Apr 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 47.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
30 Apr 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30098 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹134.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 141.35 & 135.35 yesterday to end at 134.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.