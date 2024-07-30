SJVN Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹149.75 and closed at ₹148.05. The high for the day was ₹152.25, while the low was ₹147.95. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹59,300.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹52.65 respectively. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 1,987,930 shares.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.82
|Support 1
|148.47
|Resistance 2
|154.71
|Support 2
|146.01
|Resistance 3
|157.17
|Support 3
|144.12
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 50.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1987 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.25 & ₹147.95 yesterday to end at ₹150.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend