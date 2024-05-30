Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 09:07:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.90 -0.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 942.55 -0.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 314.80 -0.87%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.95 -0.20%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,884.00 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 30 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 139.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 139.15 and closed at 139.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 141.5, while the lowest was 136. With a market capitalization of 54,879.59 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 35.32. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 1,798,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:17:14 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -4.48% and is currently trading at 133.40. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 289.68%, reaching 133.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.08% to 22704.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.45%
3 Months15.04%
6 Months65.52%
YTD53.6%
1 Year289.68%
30 May 2024, 09:06:07 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Cummins, Lemon Tree Hotels, Heritage Foods, SJVN, RR Kabel

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 30:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tata-steel-cummins-lemon-tree-hotels-heritage-foods-sjvn-rr-kabel-11717036777721.html

30 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.17Support 1136.67
Resistance 2144.58Support 2133.58
Resistance 3147.67Support 3131.17
30 May 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 48.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 May 2024, 08:20:22 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23200 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1798 k.

30 May 2024, 08:07:18 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹139.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141.5 & 136 yesterday to end at 139.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue