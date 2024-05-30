SJVN Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹139.15 and closed at ₹139.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹141.5, while the lowest was ₹136. With a market capitalization of ₹54,879.59 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹35.32. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 1,798,462 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -4.48% and is currently trading at ₹133.40. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 289.68%, reaching ₹133.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.08% to 22704.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|15.04%
|6 Months
|65.52%
|YTD
|53.6%
|1 Year
|289.68%
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Cummins, Lemon Tree Hotels, Heritage Foods, SJVN, RR Kabel
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 30:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tata-steel-cummins-lemon-tree-hotels-heritage-foods-sjvn-rr-kabel-11717036777721.html
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.17
|Support 1
|136.67
|Resistance 2
|144.58
|Support 2
|133.58
|Resistance 3
|147.67
|Support 3
|131.17
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 48.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23200 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1798 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹139.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.5 & ₹136 yesterday to end at ₹139.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend