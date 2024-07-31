SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock falls as market volatility continues

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹149.65 and closed at ₹150.9. The stock reached a high of ₹151.85 and a low of ₹149.35. SJVN's market capitalization stands at ₹59,281.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹52.69. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,030,798 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹149.8, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹150.85
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹149.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹149.38 and ₹151.96 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹149.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.96 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's stock price has increased by 0.40% today, reaching ₹151.45. Over the past year, SJVN's stock has seen a significant gain of 163.03%, also currently priced at ₹151.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.91%
|3 Months
|2.63%
|6 Months
|17.9%
|YTD
|65.86%
|1 Year
|163.03%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.96
|Support 1
|149.38
|Resistance 2
|153.22
|Support 2
|148.06
|Resistance 3
|154.54
|Support 3
|146.8
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 50.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39070 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹150.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹151.85 & ₹149.35 yesterday to end at ₹150.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend