SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock falls as market volatility continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 150.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 149.65 and closed at 150.9. The stock reached a high of 151.85 and a low of 149.35. SJVN's market capitalization stands at 59,281.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the low is 52.69. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,030,798 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹149.8, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹150.85

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 149.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 149.38 and 151.96 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 149.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.96 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's stock price has increased by 0.40% today, reaching 151.45. Over the past year, SJVN's stock has seen a significant gain of 163.03%, also currently priced at 151.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.91%
3 Months2.63%
6 Months17.9%
YTD65.86%
1 Year163.03%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.96Support 1149.38
Resistance 2153.22Support 2148.06
Resistance 3154.54Support 3146.8
31 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 50.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39070 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹150.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 151.85 & 149.35 yesterday to end at 150.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.