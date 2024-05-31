Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:44:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.70 0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.50 1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.90 1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,123.50 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

6 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 133.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.7 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 133.25 and closed at 139.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 136.5 and the low was 131.5. The market capitalization stands at 52,541.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 35.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,019,513 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹135.7, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹133.5

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 135.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 131.23 and 136.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 131.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 136.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:24:01 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 1.72% and is currently trading at 135.80. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 273.46% to reach 135.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.29%
3 Months8.29%
6 Months57.39%
YTD47.0%
1 Year273.46%
31 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.33Support 1131.23
Resistance 2139.02Support 2128.82
Resistance 3141.43Support 3126.13
31 May 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 45.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23860 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:00:37 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹139.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 136.5 & 131.5 yesterday to end at 139.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue