SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹133.25 and closed at ₹139.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹136.5 and the low was ₹131.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,541.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,019,513 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹135.7, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹133.5
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹135.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹131.23 and ₹136.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹131.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 136.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 1.72% and is currently trading at ₹135.80. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 273.46% to reach ₹135.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.29%
|3 Months
|8.29%
|6 Months
|57.39%
|YTD
|47.0%
|1 Year
|273.46%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.33
|Support 1
|131.23
|Resistance 2
|139.02
|Support 2
|128.82
|Resistance 3
|141.43
|Support 3
|126.13
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23860 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹139.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.5 & ₹131.5 yesterday to end at ₹139.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.