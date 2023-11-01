Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹11.25 and closed at ₹10.73, with a high of ₹11.25 and a low of ₹10.2 for the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹13.58, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the day was 10,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹10.2. The percent change is -4.94% and the net change is -0.53. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.94% and the decrease in value is 0.53.
On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 10,979 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹10.73.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!