Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹11.25 and closed at ₹10.73, with a high of ₹11.25 and a low of ₹10.2 for the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹13.58, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the day was 10,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.