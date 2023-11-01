Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 10.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.2 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 11.25 and closed at 10.73, with a high of 11.25 and a low of 10.2 for the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 13.58, while the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the day was 10,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.2, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹10.73

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 10.2. The percent change is -4.94% and the net change is -0.53. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.94% and the decrease in value is 0.53.

01 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.73 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 10,979 shares. The closing price for the day was 10.73.

