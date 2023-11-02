Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stocks Plummeting on Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 10.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.16 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

On the last day, Skyline Millars opened at 10.43 and closed at 10.23. The highest price reached during the day was 10.99, while the lowest was 10.05. The market capitalization of Skyline Millars is 40.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 13.58 and 8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.16, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹10.23

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 10.16. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.68%, resulting in a net change of -0.07.

02 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.23 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 10,445 shares. The closing price for the stock was 10.23.

