Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stocks Plummeting on Market

On the last day, Skyline Millars opened at ₹10.43 and closed at ₹10.23. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10.99, while the lowest was ₹10.05. The market capitalization of Skyline Millars is ₹40.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹13.58 and ₹8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.