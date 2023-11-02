Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stocks Plummeting on Market

On the last day, Skyline Millars opened at ₹10.43 and closed at ₹10.23. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10.99, while the lowest was ₹10.05. The market capitalization of Skyline Millars is ₹40.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹13.58 and ₹8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,445 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹10.16. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.68%, resulting in a net change of -0.07.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 10,445 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹10.23.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!