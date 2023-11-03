Hello User
Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 10.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.12 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars opened at 10.66 and closed at 10.16. The stock had a high of 10.66 and a low of 10.05. The market capitalization of the company is 40.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the day was 9007 shares.

03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.16 on last trading day

