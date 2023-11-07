Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars with Positive Trade

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹10.16 and closed at ₹10.19 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹12.22 and a low of ₹10.16. The company's market capitalization is ₹49.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,687 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|22.18
|-0.1
|-0.45
|28.29
|11.25
|69.05
|D&H India
|72.01
|-6.12
|-7.83
|96.8
|48.9
|56.08
|Acrow India
|797.9
|0.0
|0.0
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.07
|Skyline Millars
|13.35
|1.13
|9.25
|13.58
|8.0
|53.7
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.3
|0.0
|0.0
|6.23
|2.21
|7.15
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹13.3, which represents a 8.84% increase from the previous value. The net change is 1.08, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is ₹13.4, while the high price is ₹14.6.
Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock has a price of ₹12.22. It has experienced a significant percentage change of 19.92, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.03, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has shown strong performance and has gained value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.89%
|3 Months
|11.27%
|6 Months
|4.98%
|YTD
|20.51%
|1 Year
|16.83%
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹12.22. There has been a 19.92% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.03.
On the last day, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 121,687 shares and the closing price was ₹10.19 per share.
