Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars with Positive Trade

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹10.16 and closed at ₹10.19 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹12.22 and a low of ₹10.16. The company's market capitalization is ₹49.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,687 shares.

