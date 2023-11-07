Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars with Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 8.84 %. The stock closed at 12.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.3 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 10.16 and closed at 10.19 on the last day. The stock had a high of 12.22 and a low of 10.16. The company's market capitalization is 49.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the stock was 121,687 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.18-0.1-0.4528.2911.2569.05
D&H India72.01-6.12-7.8396.848.956.08
Acrow India797.90.00.01210.0677.551.07
Skyline Millars13.351.139.2513.588.053.7
Mukta Agriculture3.30.00.06.232.217.15
07 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹13.3, up 8.84% from yesterday's ₹12.22

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 13.3, which represents a 8.84% increase from the previous value. The net change is 1.08, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 13.4, while the high price is 14.6.

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹12.22, up 19.92% from yesterday's ₹10.19

Based on the current data, Skyline Millars stock has a price of 12.22. It has experienced a significant percentage change of 19.92, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.03, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has shown strong performance and has gained value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.89%
3 Months11.27%
6 Months4.98%
YTD20.51%
1 Year16.83%
07 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹12.22, up 19.92% from yesterday's ₹10.19

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 12.22. There has been a 19.92% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.03.

07 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹10.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 121,687 shares and the closing price was 10.19 per share.

