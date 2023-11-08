Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 19.97 %. The stock closed at 13.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.34 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars opened at 14.4 and closed at 12.22 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 14.6 and a low of 12.75. The market capitalization of the company is 55.71 crore. The 52-week high is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹16.34, up 19.97% from yesterday's ₹13.62

The current data shows that the stock price of Skyline Millars is 16.34. There has been a 19.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.72.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes22.45-0.09-0.428.2911.2569.89
D&H India73.0-1.04-1.496.848.956.85
Acrow India797.90.00.01210.0677.551.07
Skyline Millars14.610.997.2714.68.058.77
Mukta Agriculture3.440.237.176.232.217.46
08 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 13.2 and a high price of 15.65.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹14.15, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹13.62

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 14.15. There has been a 3.89% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.53.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week33.14%
3 Months20.08%
6 Months23.26%
YTD34.32%
1 Year26.93%
08 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹13.85, up 13.34% from yesterday's ₹12.22

Skyline Millars stock has a current price of 13.85. There has been a significant percent change of 13.34, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.63, which further confirms the increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Skyline Millars has experienced a notable increase.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹12.22 on last trading day

On the last day of Skyline Millars BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 91,522. The closing price for the shares was 12.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.