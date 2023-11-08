Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Skyline Millars opened at ₹14.4 and closed at ₹12.22 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.6 and a low of ₹12.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹55.71 crore. The 52-week high is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,522 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹16.34. There has been a 19.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.72.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|22.45
|-0.09
|-0.4
|28.29
|11.25
|69.89
|D&H India
|73.0
|-1.04
|-1.4
|96.8
|48.9
|56.85
|Acrow India
|797.9
|0.0
|0.0
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.07
|Skyline Millars
|14.61
|0.99
|7.27
|14.6
|8.0
|58.77
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.44
|0.23
|7.17
|6.23
|2.21
|7.46
Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹13.2 and a high price of ₹15.65.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹14.15. There has been a 3.89% increase in the stock price, with a net change of ₹0.53.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|33.14%
|3 Months
|20.08%
|6 Months
|23.26%
|YTD
|34.32%
|1 Year
|26.93%
Skyline Millars stock has a current price of ₹13.85. There has been a significant percent change of 13.34, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.63, which further confirms the increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Skyline Millars has experienced a notable increase.
On the last day of Skyline Millars BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 91,522. The closing price for the shares was ₹12.22.
