Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Skyline Millars opened at ₹14.4 and closed at ₹12.22 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.6 and a low of ₹12.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹55.71 crore. The 52-week high is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The stock had a BSE volume of 91,522 shares.

