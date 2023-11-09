Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars sees positive trading day

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹13.89 and closed at ₹13.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.34 and a low of ₹13.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹14.6 and ₹8, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 197,853 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|60.83%
|3 Months
|41.01%
|6 Months
|42.09%
|YTD
|61.14%
|1 Year
|52.28%
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹16.34, with a percent change of 19.97 and a net change of 2.72. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 19.97% or ₹2.72 per share. It is important to note that this is the current data and the stock price may continue to fluctuate.
On the last day of Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 197,853 shares, and the closing price was ₹13.62.
