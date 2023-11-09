Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 19.97 %. The stock closed at 13.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.34 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 13.89 and closed at 13.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 16.34 and a low of 13.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 65.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 14.6 and 8, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 197,853 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week60.83%
3 Months41.01%
6 Months42.09%
YTD61.14%
1 Year52.28%
09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹16.34, up 19.97% from yesterday's ₹13.62

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 16.34, with a percent change of 19.97 and a net change of 2.72. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 19.97% or 2.72 per share. It is important to note that this is the current data and the stock price may continue to fluctuate.

09 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹13.62 on last trading day

On the last day of Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 197,853 shares, and the closing price was 13.62.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.