Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars sees positive trading day

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹13.89 and closed at ₹13.62 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.34 and a low of ₹13.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹14.6 and ₹8, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 197,853 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.