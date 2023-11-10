Hello User
Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 9.98 %. The stock closed at 16.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.97 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 17.35 and closed at 16.34 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.97 and a low of 15.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 72.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 16.34, while the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,7042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹16.34 on last trading day

On the last day, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 187,042 shares and the closing price was 16.34.

