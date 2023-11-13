Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 20.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.77 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars opened at 20.66 and closed at 19.76 on the last day. The stock had a high of 20.74 and a low of 20.66. The market capitalization of the company is 83.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.76, while the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the day was 43,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹21.77, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹20.74

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 21.77. There has been a percent change of 4.97, indicating that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 1.03, suggesting that the stock has gone up by 1.03.

13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week93.92%
3 Months76.62%
6 Months69.76%
YTD94.87%
1 Year97.21%
13 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹20.74, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹19.76

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 20.74. There has been a 4.96% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.98.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹19.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 43167 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19.76.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.