Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Surges in Positive Trading

Skyline Millars opened at ₹20.66 and closed at ₹19.76 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹20.74 and a low of ₹20.66. The market capitalization of the company is ₹83.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.76, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the day was 43,167 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹21.77. There has been a percent change of 4.97, indicating that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 1.03, suggesting that the stock has gone up by ₹1.03.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|93.92%
|3 Months
|76.62%
|6 Months
|69.76%
|YTD
|94.87%
|1 Year
|97.21%
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹20.74. There has been a 4.96% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.98.
On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 43167 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹19.76.
