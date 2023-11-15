Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day, Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹21.77 and closed at ₹20.74. The high for the day was ₹21.77, while the low was ₹21.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹87.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.76, and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the day was 39,084 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹21.77, which represents a 4.97% increase from the previous day. The net change is 1.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 39,084 shares, and the closing price was ₹20.74.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!