Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 20.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.77 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

On the last day, Skyline Millars' stock opened at 21.77 and closed at 20.74. The high for the day was 21.77, while the low was 21.55. The company has a market capitalization of 87.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.76, and the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the day was 39,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹21.77, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹20.74

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 21.77, which represents a 4.97% increase from the previous day. The net change is 1.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹20.74 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 39,084 shares, and the closing price was 20.74.

