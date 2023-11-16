Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars sees positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 22.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.99 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 22.85 and closed at 21.77, with a high of 22.85 and a low of 22.8. The market capitalization of the company is 91.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.77, while the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the day was 63,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week39.84%
3 Months95.9%
6 Months95.8%
YTD125.35%
1 Year121.41%
16 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹23.99, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹22.85

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 23.99. It has experienced a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.14, further suggesting a positive movement.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹21.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 63,871 shares. The closing price for the stock was 21.77.

