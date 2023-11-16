Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars sees positive trading momentum

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹22.85 and closed at ₹21.77, with a high of ₹22.85 and a low of ₹22.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.77, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the day was 63,871 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|39.84%
|3 Months
|95.9%
|6 Months
|95.8%
|YTD
|125.35%
|1 Year
|121.41%
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹23.99. It has experienced a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.14, further suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Skyline Millars was 63,871 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.77.
