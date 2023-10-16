Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at ₹9.19, up 2% from yesterday's ₹9.01

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹9.26 and closed at ₹9.46 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹9.42 and a low of ₹8.82 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8.55. The total volume traded on the BSE was 61,591 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹9.19, up 2% from yesterday's ₹9.01 Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at ₹9.19, representing a 2% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹9.01. The net change in price was 0.18.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹8.82 and a high price of ₹9.37.

Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.55000, while the 52-week high price is 13.58000.

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.99, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹8.99. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.02, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.02.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.3, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹9.3, with a percent change of 3.22 and a net change of 0.29. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 3.22% or 0.29 points. The stock is currently valued at ₹9.3 per share.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Skyline Millars stock had a low price of ₹9.05 and a high price of ₹9.37 on the current day.

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.25, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The stock price of Skyline Millars is currently ₹9.25. It has experienced a percent change of 2.66, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.28, up 3% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹9.28. There has been a percent change of 3, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.27, which represents the amount by which the stock price has changed.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Skyline Millars stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹9.05 Today's high price: ₹9.37

Skyline Millars Live Updates SKYLINE MILLARS More Information

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.2, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹9.2. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.19. Click here for Skyline Millars Dividend

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹9.1 and a high price of ₹9.37.

Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹9.24. There has been a 2.55 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.23.

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹9.24. There has been a 2.55 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.23.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Skyline Millars stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹9.1 Today's high price: ₹9.37

Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is ₹9.24, with a percent change of 2.55 and a net change of 0.23. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.55% and the net change in price is 0.23.

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is ₹9.2, while the high price is ₹9.37.

Skyline Millars Live Updates SKYLINE MILLARS More Information

Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.2, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹9.2. There has been a 2.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.19.

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.46 on last trading day On the last day of Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 61591 shares and the closing price was ₹9.46.