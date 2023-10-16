Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 9.19, up 2% from yesterday's 9.01

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹9.26 and closed at ₹9.46 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹9.42 and a low of ₹8.82 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8.55. The total volume traded on the BSE was 61,591 shares.

