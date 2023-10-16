Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 9.19, up 2% from yesterday's 9.01

11 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 9.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.19 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 9.26 and closed at 9.46 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 9.42 and a low of 8.82 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 36.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8.55. The total volume traded on the BSE was 61,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹9.19, up 2% from yesterday's ₹9.01

Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at 9.19, representing a 2% increase from the previous day's closing price of 9.01. The net change in price was 0.18.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 8.82 and a high price of 9.37.

16 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.55000, while the 52-week high price is 13.58000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.99, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 8.99. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.02, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.02.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.3, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.3, with a percent change of 3.22 and a net change of 0.29. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 3.22% or 0.29 points. The stock is currently valued at 9.3 per share.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock had a low price of 9.05 and a high price of 9.37 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.25, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The stock price of Skyline Millars is currently 9.25. It has experienced a percent change of 2.66, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.28, up 3% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 9.28. There has been a percent change of 3, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.27, which represents the amount by which the stock price has changed.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Skyline Millars stock is as follows: Today's low price: 9.05 Today's high price: 9.37

16 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.2, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.2. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.19.

Click here for Skyline Millars Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 9.1 and a high price of 9.37.

16 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Skyline Millars share price NSE Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 9.24. There has been a 2.55 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.23.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 9.24. There has been a 2.55 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.23.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Skyline Millars stock is as follows: Today's low price: 9.1 Today's high price: 9.37

16 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 9.24, with a percent change of 2.55 and a net change of 0.23. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.55% and the net change in price is 0.23.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 9.2, while the high price is 9.37.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.2, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.2. There has been a 2.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.19.

16 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.46 on last trading day

On the last day of Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 61591 shares and the closing price was 9.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.