Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stocks on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 4.63 %. The stock closed at 23.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.1 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 22.8 and a high price of 25.18 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹25.1, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹23.99

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 25.1 with a percent change of 4.63 and a net change of 1.11. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for Skyline Millars.

17 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week33.5%
3 Months119.33%
6 Months110.25%
YTD136.59%
1 Year147.32%
17 Nov 2023, 09:28 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹25.18, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹23.99

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is at 25.18 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 1.19. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market activity for the company.

17 Nov 2023, 08:44 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹22.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Skyline Millars had a BSE volume of 35147 shares with a closing price of 22.85.

