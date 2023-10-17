Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 8.65, down -4% from yesterday's 9.01

8 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -4 %. The stock closed at 9.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.65 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 9.3 and closed at 9.01 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 9.37 and a low of 8.82 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 36.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 13.58 and 8.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹8.65, down -4% from yesterday's ₹9.01

Today, the closing price of Skyline Millars stock was 8.65, which represents a percent change of -4% and a net change of -0.36. This is a decrease compared to the previous day's closing price of 9.01.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.32-0.35-1.4826.211.2572.6
D&H India79.891.411.896.848.962.22
Acrow India818.0-1.0-0.121210.0677.552.35
Skyline Millars8.65-0.36-4.013.588.5534.79
Mukta Agriculture3.14-0.07-2.186.42.216.81
17 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Skyline Millars stock was 8.37 and the high price was 9.48.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock was 8.55 and the 52-week high price was 13.58.

17 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.78, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the stock price is 8.78. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.23, suggesting a decrease of 0.23 in the stock price.

Click here for Skyline Millars AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.96, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01

Skyline Millars stock is currently priced at 8.96. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.05, indicating a decrease of 0.05.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.12-0.55-2.3226.211.2571.97
D&H India79.951.471.8796.848.962.27
Acrow India818.0-1.0-0.121210.0677.552.35
Skyline Millars8.96-0.05-0.5513.588.5536.04
Mukta Agriculture3.13-0.08-2.496.42.216.79
17 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 8.61 and a high price of 9.48.

17 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.04, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.04. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.03.

Click here for Skyline Millars News

17 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days9.80
10 Days10.19
20 Days10.40
50 Days10.83
100 Days11.12
300 Days10.95
17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 9.02 and a high price of 9.48.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.11, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹9.01

Skyline Millars stock is currently priced at 9.11. There has been a 1.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.10.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes23.810.140.5926.211.2574.12
D&H India81.172.693.4396.848.963.22
Acrow India818.0-1.0-0.121210.0677.552.35
Skyline Millars9.240.232.5513.588.5537.17
Mukta Agriculture3.260.051.566.42.217.07
17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.24, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.24. There has been a 2.55% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.23.

17 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Skyline Millars stock is 9.48 and the low price is 9.02.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock's current day's low price is 9.02 and the high price is 9.48.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.26, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 9.26. There has been a percent change of 2.77, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.25 in value.

Click here for Skyline Millars Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.28, up 3% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 9.28. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 0.27, suggesting a slight increase.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 9.28 and a high price of 9.48.

17 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.48, up 5.22% from yesterday's ₹9.01

The current data for Skyline Millars stock is as follows: - Price: 9.48 - Percent Change: 5.22 - Net Change: 0.47 This means that the stock price of Skyline Millars has increased by 5.22 percent, or 0.47 Rs. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,168. The closing price of the shares was 9.01.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.