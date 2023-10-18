comScore
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's 8.55
BackBack

Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at ₹8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹8.55

12 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -4.68 %. The stock closed at 8.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.15 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline MillarsPremium
Skyline Millars

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars opened at 9.48 and closed at 9.01. The stock reached a high of 9.48 and a low of 8.37 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 34.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58 and the 52-week low is 8.55. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 81,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:41:42 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹8.55

Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at 8.15, representing a decrease of 4.68% compared to the previous day's closing price of 8.55. The net change in the stock price was -0.4.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16:39 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes25.612.299.8226.211.2579.73
D&H India77.2-2.51-3.1596.848.960.12
Acrow India800.0-18.0-2.21210.0677.551.2
Skyline Millars8.15-0.4-4.6813.588.3732.78
Mukta Agriculture3.370.237.326.42.217.31
18 Oct 2023, 05:37:29 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 8, while the high price is 9.19.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25:47 PM IST

Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.37, while the 52-week high price is 13.58.

18 Oct 2023, 03:04:15 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:33:18 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:25:00 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:55:51 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:32:57 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days9.54
10 Days10.01
20 Days10.31
50 Days10.77
100 Days11.09
300 Days10.94
18 Oct 2023, 01:16:35 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:12:02 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock had a low price of 8.37 and a high price of 9.48 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:00:16 PM IST

Skyline Millars Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:31:22 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:30:02 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:13:18 PM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock had a low price of 8.37 and a high price of 9.48.

18 Oct 2023, 11:56:52 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:39:16 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:21:53 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Skyline Millars stock had a low price of 8.37 and a high price of 9.48 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:00:06 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:33:39 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:32:44 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:11:59 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 8.37 and a high price of 9.48.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58:59 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:56:31 AM IST

Skyline Millars Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.34%
3 Months-20.62%
6 Months-21.27%
YTD-15.68%
1 Year-22.27%
18 Oct 2023, 09:08:38 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 81,038 shares. The closing price for the shares was 9.01.

