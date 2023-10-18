Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at ₹8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹8.55

On the last day of trading, Skyline Millars opened at ₹9.48 and closed at ₹9.01. The stock reached a high of ₹9.48 and a low of ₹8.37 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58 and the 52-week low is ₹8.55. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 81,038 shares.
Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹8.55
Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at ₹8.15, representing a decrease of 4.68% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹8.55. The net change in the stock price was -0.4.
Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|25.61
|2.29
|9.82
|26.2
|11.25
|79.73
|D&H India
|77.2
|-2.51
|-3.15
|96.8
|48.9
|60.12
|Acrow India
|800.0
|-18.0
|-2.2
|1210.0
|677.5
|51.2
|Skyline Millars
|8.15
|-0.4
|-4.68
|13.58
|8.37
|32.78
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.37
|0.23
|7.32
|6.4
|2.21
|7.31
Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is ₹8, while the high price is ₹9.19.
Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.37, while the 52-week high price is 13.58.
Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.65, down -4% from yesterday's ₹9.01
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹8.65, with a percent change of -4% and a net change of -0.36. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4% and the value has dropped by 0.36 units.
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹8.65. There has been a decrease in the stock's price by 4% or 0.36 rupees.
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹8.65. There has been a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.36.
Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|9.54
|10 Days
|10.01
|20 Days
|10.31
|50 Days
|10.77
|100 Days
|11.09
|300 Days
|10.94
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹8.65, with a percent change of -4% and a net change of -0.36. This means that the stock has decreased by 4% and has lost 0.36 in value.
Skyline Millars Live Updates
The current data of Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹8.65. There has been a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹8.65. It has experienced a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, which means there has been a decrease of ₹0.36 in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹8.65, with a percent change of -4 and a net change of -0.36. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4% and the value has decreased by 0.36.
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹8.65. There has been a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.36.
The stock price of Skyline Millars is currently ₹8.65. It has experienced a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.36, showing a decline in the stock price by this amount.
Skyline Millars Live Updates
Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-16.34%
|3 Months
|-20.62%
|6 Months
|-21.27%
|YTD
|-15.68%
|1 Year
|-22.27%
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹8.65. There has been a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.36, indicating a decrease of ₹0.36 in the stock price.
Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹9.01 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 81,038 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹9.01.
