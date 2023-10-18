Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars closed today at 8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's 8.55

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed today at ₹8.15, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹8.55 Today, Skyline Millars stock closed at ₹8.15, representing a decrease of 4.68% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹8.55. The net change in the stock price was -0.4.

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 25.61 2.29 9.82 26.2 11.25 79.73 D&H India 77.2 -2.51 -3.15 96.8 48.9 60.12 Acrow India 800.0 -18.0 -2.2 1210.0 677.5 51.2 Skyline Millars 8.15 -0.4 -4.68 13.58 8.37 32.78 Mukta Agriculture 3.37 0.23 7.32 6.4 2.21 7.31 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Skyline Millars stock is ₹8, while the high price is ₹9.19.

Skyline Millars Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Skyline Millars Ltd stock is 8.37, while the 52-week high price is 13.58. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.65, down -4% from yesterday's ₹9.01 The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹8.65, with a percent change of -4% and a net change of -0.36. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4% and the value has dropped by 0.36 units. Click here for Skyline Millars Board Meetings

Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Rasi Electrodes 23.32 -0.35 -1.48 26.2 11.25 72.6 D&H India 79.89 1.41 1.8 96.8 48.9 62.22 Acrow India 818.0 -1.0 -0.12 1210.0 677.5 52.35 Skyline Millars 8.65 -0.36 -4.0 13.58 8.55 34.79 Mukta Agriculture 3.14 -0.07 -2.18 6.4 2.21 6.81 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skyline Millars share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 9.54 10 Days 10.01 20 Days 10.31 50 Days 10.77 100 Days 11.09 300 Days 10.94

Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range Skyline Millars stock had a low price of ₹8.37 and a high price of ₹9.48 for the current day.

Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -16.34% 3 Months -20.62% 6 Months -21.27% YTD -15.68% 1 Year -22.27%

