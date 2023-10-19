Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 7.48 %. The stock closed at 8.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.76 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 8.82 and closed at 8.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 9.19 and a low of 8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 32.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.58, while the 52-week low is 8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 8.35 and the high price is 8.8.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.76, up 7.48% from yesterday's ₹8.15

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 8.76, with a percent change of 7.48 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Investors who own this stock may see an increase in their investment value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-18.42%
3 Months-23.84%
6 Months-25.23%
YTD-19.63%
1 Year-29.62%
19 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹8.51, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹8.15

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 8.51. There has been a percent change of 4.42 and a net change of 0.36.

19 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹8.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,921. The closing price for the shares was 8.55.

