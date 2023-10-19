Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹8.82 and closed at ₹8.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹9.19 and a low of ₹8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹32.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58, while the 52-week low is ₹8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.