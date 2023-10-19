Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹8.82 and closed at ₹8.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹9.19 and a low of ₹8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹32.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.58, while the 52-week low is ₹8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,921 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹8.76, with a percent change of 7.48 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Investors who own this stock may see an increase in their investment value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-18.42%
|3 Months
|-23.84%
|6 Months
|-25.23%
|YTD
|-19.63%
|1 Year
|-29.62%
