Skyline Millars Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Skyline Millars opened at ₹25.18 and closed at ₹23.99. The stock had a high of ₹25.18 and a low of ₹22.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.18 and the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock was 183,865 shares.

