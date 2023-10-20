Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars' Stocks Soar in Positive Trade

Skyline Millars closed at ₹8.15 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹9.78 and a low of ₹8.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39.34 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹13.58 and ₹8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 110,961 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rasi Electrodes
|27.35
|-0.45
|-1.62
|28.17
|11.25
|85.14
|D&H India
|78.99
|-0.13
|-0.16
|96.8
|48.9
|61.52
|Acrow India
|825.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1210.0
|677.5
|52.8
|Skyline Millars
|11.6
|1.82
|18.61
|13.58
|8.0
|46.66
|Mukta Agriculture
|3.44
|0.23
|7.17
|6.4
|2.21
|7.46
Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of ₹10.03 and a high price of ₹11.50.
The stock price of Skyline Millars has increased by 8.38% or ₹0.82. The current stock price is ₹10.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.38%
|3 Months
|-6.94%
|6 Months
|-10.28%
|YTD
|-3.55%
|1 Year
|-12.29%
The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is ₹9.78 with a percent change of 20 and a net change of 1.63. This means that the stock has increased by 20% and has gone up by 1.63 in value.
On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 110,961 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹8.15.
