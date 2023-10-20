Hello User
Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars' Stocks Soar in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Skyline Millars stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 8.38 %. The stock closed at 9.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.6 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars closed at 8.15 on the last trading day, with a high of 9.78 and a low of 8.35. The market capitalization of the company is 39.34 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 13.58 and 8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 110,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rasi Electrodes27.35-0.45-1.6228.1711.2585.14
D&H India78.99-0.13-0.1696.848.961.52
Acrow India825.00.00.01210.0677.552.8
Skyline Millars11.61.8218.6113.588.046.66
Mukta Agriculture3.440.237.176.42.217.46
20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Skyline Millars stock reached a low price of 10.03 and a high price of 11.50.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Skyline Millars Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹10.6, up 8.38% from yesterday's ₹9.78

The stock price of Skyline Millars has increased by 8.38% or 0.82. The current stock price is 10.6.

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months-6.94%
6 Months-10.28%
YTD-3.55%
1 Year-12.29%
20 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Today :Skyline Millars trading at ₹9.78, up 20% from yesterday's ₹8.15

The current data for Skyline Millars stock shows that the price is 9.78 with a percent change of 20 and a net change of 1.63. This means that the stock has increased by 20% and has gone up by 1.63 in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹8.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 110,961 shares. The closing price for the shares was 8.15.

