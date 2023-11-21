Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Skyline Millars' stock opened at ₹21.78 and closed at ₹22.92, with a high and low of ₹21.78. The company has a market capitalization of ₹87.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹25.18, while the 52-week low is ₹8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 18,713 shares.
The current stock price of Skyline Millars is ₹21.35. The percent change in the stock price is -1.97%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.43, further confirming the decrease in value.
Today's low price for Skyline Millars stock is ₹21.78, while the high price is also ₹21.78.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.01%
|3 Months
|98.85%
|6 Months
|84.26%
|YTD
|114.79%
|1 Year
|131.7%
On the last day of Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 18,713 shares and the closing price was ₹22.92.
