Skyline Millars share price Today Live Updates : Skyline Millars Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Skyline Millars stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 21.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.35 per share. Investors should monitor Skyline Millars stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Skyline Millars' stock opened at 21.78 and closed at 22.92, with a high and low of 21.78. The company has a market capitalization of 87.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 25.18, while the 52-week low is 8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 18,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Skyline Millars share price update :Skyline Millars trading at ₹21.35, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹21.78

The current stock price of Skyline Millars is 21.35. The percent change in the stock price is -1.97%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.43, further confirming the decrease in value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Skyline Millars stock is 21.78, while the high price is also 21.78.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Skyline Millars share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.01%
3 Months98.85%
6 Months84.26%
YTD114.79%
1 Year131.7%
21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Skyline Millars share price Live :Skyline Millars closed at ₹22.92 on last trading day

On the last day of Skyline Millars, the BSE volume was 18,713 shares and the closing price was 22.92.

